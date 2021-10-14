UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Concerned By Violence In Beirut, Urges All To Avoid Provocations - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned about the fighting in Beirut, Lebanon, where at least six people were killed and calls on all actors to refrain from violence and avoid provocations, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned about the fighting in Beirut, Lebanon, where at least six people were killed and calls on all actors to refrain from violence and avoid provocations, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the current violence that we've seen in Beirut. Today, we call on all concerned to immediately cease acts of violence and refrain from any provocative actions or inflammatory rhetoric," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The spokesperson added that Guterres also reiterated the need for an impartial, thorough and transparent investigation into the explosion of the port of Beirut that took place last year.

