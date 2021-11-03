UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Concerned By Violence In Ethiopia, State Of Emergency Declaration - Spokesman

UN Chief Concerned By Violence in Ethiopia, State of Emergency Declaration - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is very concerned by the uptick in violence in Ethiopia where the government declared a six-month state of emergency, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Ethiopia declared a state of emergency following the Tigray People's Liberation Front's (TPLF) announcement about its territorial gains in the embattled Tigray region and consideration to march on the capital of Addis Ababa.

"The Secretary-General is extremely concerned by the escalation of violence in Ethiopia and the recent declaration of a state of emergency," Dujarric said in a statement.

The United Nations spokesperson also said that Guterres reiterated his call on the parties to immediately stop any hostilities and commit to an inclusive national dialogue to end the war.

