UN Chief Concerned by Yemen Southern Transitional Council Statement on Self-Governance

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned about Yemen's Southern Transitional Council (STC) announcement of self-governance in the country's south and is urging all parties to avoid further escalation of the situation, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General is following with concern the developments on the ground in southern Yemen," Dujarric said on Monday. "He urges all relevant stakeholders to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from any actions that would further escalate the situation."

On Sunday, the Aden-Based STC movement - created by the rebels in 2017 - introduced self-governance in the country's southern provinces, declaring a state of emergency there and tasking the armed forces with implementing it.

However, several southern provinces refused to support STC's decision.

Guterres called on all sides to engage in a dialogue to resolve differences and implement the Riyadh agreement aimed at ending the armed conflict in Yemen.

In November 2019, the internationally recognized Yemeni government and the STC met in in Riyadh and signed a peace agreement. The agreement envisioned the separatists should return to the government the previously seized facilities and state institutions in the south of Yemen.