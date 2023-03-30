UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Concerned Over Myanmar Authorities Dissolving Parties In Opposition-Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2023 | 10:22 PM

UN Chief Concerned Over Myanmar Authorities Dissolving Parties in Opposition-Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is worried about the military regime in Myanmar dissolving opposition parties, the United Nations Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned by reports that the Union Election Commission, appointed by the military in Myanmar, has dissolved 40 opposition parties, including the National League for Democracy (NLD) led by State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi," the statement said. "Any attempts to undermine democratic institutions and processes will only deepen the crisis and delay the return to a fully democratic and inclusive Myanmar."

The Secretary-General renewed his call on the neighboring countries and other member states to talk to the military and bring them back to political inclusivity.

The military came to power in Myanmar in February 2021. The opposition resorted to an armed struggle after a brutal crackdown on peaceful demonstrations by the military regime and the police. Ever since, explosions of improvised devices and landmines planted on roads have become a regular occurrence in some of the regions of the country.

On Monday, the head of Myanmar's military government said that restoring peace and stability was the main goal of the armed forces and the main prerequisite for transferring power to a civilian government.

