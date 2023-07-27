UN Chief Condemns Any Efforts to Seize Power by Force in Niger - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is following the developments in Niger and condemns any attempts to take power by force in the country, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is closely following the situation in Niger. He condemns in the strongest terms any effort to seize power by force and to undermine democratic governance, peace and stability in Niger," Dujarric said in a statement on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, members of Niger's presidential guard began a mutiny by surrounding the presidential palace in the capital Niamey and blocking off President Mohamed Bazoum's office and residence.

The alleged reason for the mutiny is Bazoum's intention to dismiss the commander of the Presidential Guard Gen. Omar Tchiani, local media reported.

Negotiations are underway to avoid a confrontation between Presidential Guard troops and the rest of Niger's military, according to reports.