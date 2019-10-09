UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Condemns Attack In Germany's Halle, Calls To Fight Anti-Semitism - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 10:30 PM

UN Chief Condemns Attack in Germany's Halle, Calls to Fight Anti-Semitism - Spokesman

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the deadly shooting attack on a synagogue in the German city of Halle and emphasized the urgent need to combat anti-Semitism, his spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the deadly shooting attack on a synagogue in the German city of Halle and emphasized the urgent need to combat anti-Semitism, his spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack that took place today on a synagogue in Halle, Germany, in which at least two people were reportedly killed," the statement said. "He regards this as yet another tragic demonstration of anti-Semitism - perpetrated on the holy day of Yom Kippur - which needs to be fought with the utmost determination.

"

Earlier in the day, the Halle police department said the attack left at least two people dead, while local media reported that at least two others were hospitalized, including one who was undergoing surgery.

In the wake of the synagogue attack, Guterres called on all states to support the UN Plan of Action to Safeguard Religious Sites, a strategy that emerged in response to the Christchurch mosque massacre in New Zealand in March.

The Secretary-General also extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wished the wounded a speedy recovery, the statement said.

