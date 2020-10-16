UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Condemns Attacks On Peacekeepers In Mali, Calls For Justice - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 10:39 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the two attacks against the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and urged the Malian authorities to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice, United Nations spokesperson Stephan Dujarric said in a statement on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the two attacks against the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and urged the Malian authorities to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice, United Nations spokesperson Stephan Dujarric said in a statement on Friday.

On Thursday, one Egyptian peacekeeper died and another sustained serious injuries after a MINUSMA vehicle his an explosive device in the Kidal region. In another incident in Timbuktu, an indirect fire attack against a MINUSMA camp wounded one peacekeeper.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the two attacks that were perpetrated against the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) on October 15," Dujarric said. "He calls on the Malian authorities to take urgent steps to apprehend and swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice."

Guterres pointed out that such attacks against United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes, Dujarric said.

The UN chief also expressed his condolences to the governments of Egypt and Mali and the families of the victims as well as wished a swift recovery to the injured.

