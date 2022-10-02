UN Chief Condemns Attempts to Use Force in Military Takeover in Burkina Faso - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns the forceful takeover of power in Burkina Faso, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Saturday.

"The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the unfolding developments in Burkina Faso. He strongly condemns any attempt to seize power by the force of arms and calls on all actors to refrain from violence and seek dialogue," Dujarric said in a statement.

Guterres also expressed his support for regional efforts aimed at promptly restoring constitutional order in the country, Dujarric said.

On Friday night, media in Burkina Faso reported that Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, the leader of an interim government who himself came to power through a coup in January, was ousted by a group of military led by Capt. Ibrahim Traore in what is already the second military takeover in the country in eight months.

Traore's group suspended the constitution and closed the borders. It also said that Damiba is hiding at a French military base and is plotting a "counteroffensive." The French foreign ministry and its embassy in Burkina Faso denied their involvement earlier in the day.