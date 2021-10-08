UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack On Mosque In Afghanistan - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 11:56 PM

UN Chief Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack on Mosque in Afghanistan - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the "barbaric" attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the "barbaric" attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said more than 100 people died in the explosion that ripped through the Shia mosque during Friday prayers.

"The Secretary-General... condemns this barbaric attack. He extends his condolences to all the victims and the families of those who were wounded," Dujarric said.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban (banned in Russia), said investigators were working at the scene of the explosion, Mujahid also said the explosion claimed the lives of compatriots.

