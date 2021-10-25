UN Chief Condemns Coup in Sudan, Urges Immediate Release of Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has condemned the military coup in Sudan and called for the immediate release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has condemned the military coup in Sudan and called for the immediate release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

"I condemn the ongoing military coup in Sudan.

Prime Minister Hamdok & all other officials must be released immediately. There must be full respect for the constitutional charter to protect the hard-won political transition, " Guterres said on Twitter.

Earlier on Monday, the information ministry sad that the military took Hamdok to an undisclosed location after he refused to support the coup.