UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attack in Afghanistan - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Friday, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, at least 27 people were killed and dozens injured in a gun attack in Kabul.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the attack today in Kabul at a commemoration of the life of Afghan leader Abdul Ali Mazari," Dujarric said.

Guterres reiterated that attacks against civilians are unacceptable, Dujarric noted.

"Those who carry out such crimes must be held accountable," he added.

UN leader also expressed commitment to an Afghan-led peace process that must end the conflict.