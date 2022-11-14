UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attack In Istanbul - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 05:50 PM

UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attack in Istanbul - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "strongly condemns" a terrorist attack in Turkish city of Istanbul, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement on Monday.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the deadly bombing in Istanbul yesterday. He extends his heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families, as well as the Government and people of the Republic of Türkiye," Dujarric said.

Guterres also wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured, he added.

An explosion occurred on the pedestrian tourist street Istiklal in Istanbul on Sunday afternoon. According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at least six people were killed. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay later announced that the explosion, qualified as a terrorist act, left 81 people injured, 39 of whom have already been released from hospitals. According to the authorities, the suspect has been detained.

