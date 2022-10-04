UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Condemns Deadly Attacks By Al-Shabab In Somalia - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022 | 12:24 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the deadly attacks in Somalia perpetrated by the al-Shabab terror group (banned in Russia) earlier on Monday, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General condemns today's attacks in Beletweyne, HirShabelle, perpetrated by al-Shabab, which resulted in many casualties, including state officials," Dujarric said in a statement.

The UN Secretary-General extends his condolences to the families of the bereaved as well as the government and people of Somalia, the statement added.

At least ten people died after car bombs exploded in the city of Beledweyne in central Somalia and there were officials among the victims, local media reported.

Al-Shabab, which is affiliated with the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia), claimed responsibility for the explosions.

