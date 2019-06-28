UN Chief Condemns Deadly Terrorist Attacks in Tunisia - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the terrorist attacks in Tunisia that left at least one person dead, UNSG Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday local media reported that at least one police officer was killed in one of the two explosions that took place in central Tunis, Tunisia's capital.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attacks that we saw in Tunis today. He expresses his sympathy and support to families of all those affected and to the people and government of Tunisia," Dujarric said.

Sky News Arabia reported that at least four people, including security forces, were injured in the first blast in central Tunis near the French Embassy. Soon after, the news outlet reported another blast in the parking lot of Tunisia's counterterrorism agency, which it said may have killed police officers and tourists.

According to the Al-Hadath news agency, both of the explosions were supposedly set off by suicide bombers.