UN Chief Condemns 'Deplorable' Attack On Airport In Yemen - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 01:10 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the deadly attack on Aden airport in Yemen, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General condemns the deplorable attack on Aden airport shortly after the arrival of the newly formed Yemeni cabinet, which killed and wounded dozens of people," Haq said.

"He extends his profound condolences to the families of the victims as well as to the people and the Government of Yemen."

Blasts and gunfire were reported at the airport moments after a plane with the country's new government had landed there. The International Committee of the Red Cross said that one of its members had died and three others have been injured in the attack.

Yemeni authorities said that the airport had been shelled by Houthi rebels, but Houthi political bureau member Muhammad al-Bakhiti denied the group's involvement in the incident.

More Stories From World

