UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the terror attack in the northwestern Syrian city of Afrin that took place on Tuesday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the horrific bombing yesterday that struck a crowded market in Afrin in northern Syria," Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"He extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives."

The UN chief reiterated his earlier call for a nationwide ceasefire to provide a proper response to the novel coronavirus threat in the country, Dujarric said.

Guterres also stated that those who violate international humanitarian and human rights law must be held responsible.

On Wednesday, a fuel truck exploded and killed at least 40 people, the Turkish defense ministry said. Ankara blamed the attack on the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).