UN Chief Condemns Kabul Terror Attack, Expresses Support For Families Of Those Killed

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 10:24 PM

UN Chief Condemns Kabul Terror Attack, Expresses Support for Families of Those Killed

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the terror attacks around the Kabul airport and expressed his support for both the injured victims and the families of those who have been killed, his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"I just spoke to the Secretary General who is following with great concern the ongoing situation in Kabul, and especially at the airport. He condemns this terrorist attack which killed and injured a number of civilians, and extends his deep condolences to the families of those killed, and stands in solidarity and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

