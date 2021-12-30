UN Chief Condemns Looting of Equipment Given to Sudanese Authorities - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the recent attacks against United Nations facilities in Sudan and the looting of equipment given to the Sudanese authorities to benefit the public, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the continued looting and attacks against United Nations facilities, equipment and supplies gifted to the Sudanese authorities for civilian use in El Fasher, Darfur," Dujarric said in a statement on Wednesday.

Dujarric said that a World Food Program facility was attacked on Tuesday and more than 1,000 metric tons of food supplies meant to feed 730,000 people for a month was stolen.

Guterres calls on the Sudanese authorities to restore order and assure assets from the former United Nations-African Union peacekeeping mission are for civilian use only in Darfur, Dujarric said.

A former United Nations logistics base in Al Fashir, which is currently controlled by local Sudanese authorities, has been under threat of attack and looting since December 24.

Armed clashes between supporters of the Sudanese government and rebel separatist groups in the Darfur region have been going on since 2003. According to various estimates, up to 500,000 people have died in the conflict, and over 2.5 million people have been displaced.