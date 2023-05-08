UN Chief Condemns Looting of World Food Program Compound in Khartoum

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the looting of a World Food Program (WFP) compound in Khartoum, spokesman Farhan Haq said on Monday

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the looting of the main compound with the World Food Program in Khartoum over the weekend," Haq during a press briefing.

The looting marks the latest violation of the premises of humanitarian facilities in Sudan since the crisis began in mid-April, the official noted, adding that almost all UN agencies operating in the country have been affected by "large-scale looting."

Guterres calls on the warring parties to ensure the protection of humanitarian workers, and respect the facilities they work in, including hospitals, Haq continued.

"The needs of the Sudanese people who are caught up in a humanitarian catastrophe must come first," Haq said, adding that the UN in cooperation with other partners are looking for ways in which they can increase their relief operations.

Haq added that 20 healthcare facilities have so far received over 100,000 liters of water, sanitation, and hygiene support.

Since last month, Sudan has been gripped by intense fighting between the armed forces and the rival paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces, with the epicenter in Khartoum.