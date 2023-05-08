UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Condemns Looting Of World Food Program Compound In Khartoum

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2023 | 10:30 PM

UN Chief Condemns Looting of World Food Program Compound in Khartoum

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the looting of a World Food Program (WFP) compound in Khartoum, spokesman Farhan Haq said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns the looting of a World food Program (WFP) compound in Khartoum, spokesman Farhan Haq said on Monday.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the looting of the main compound with the World Food Program in Khartoum over the weekend," Haq during a press briefing.

The looting marks the latest violation of the premises of humanitarian facilities in Sudan since the crisis began in mid-April, the official noted, adding that almost all UN agencies operating in the country have been affected by "large-scale looting."

Guterres calls on the warring parties to ensure the protection of humanitarian workers, and respect the facilities they work in, including hospitals, Haq continued.

"The needs of the Sudanese people who are caught up in a humanitarian catastrophe must come first," Haq said, adding that the UN in cooperation with other partners are looking for ways in which they can increase their relief operations.

Haq added that 20 healthcare facilities have so far received over 100,000 liters of water, sanitation, and hygiene support.

Since last month, Sudan has been gripped by intense fighting between the armed forces and the rival paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces, with the epicenter in Khartoum.

Related Topics

World United Nations Water Khartoum Sudan All

Recent Stories

Al Neyadi: Crisis and Emergency Management Summit ..

Al Neyadi: Crisis and Emergency Management Summit prioritises societal security

14 minutes ago
 Parliamentarians optimistic about getting IMF bail ..

Parliamentarians optimistic about getting IMF bailout package

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM taking equal interest in constituen ..

Balochistan CM taking equal interest in constituencies of MPAs : Langu

9 minutes ago
 German Parliament Denies Reports About Victory Ban ..

German Parliament Denies Reports About Victory Banner Hoisted Over Reichstag

9 minutes ago
 Russian Diaspora in New York Visits WWII Veterans ..

Russian Diaspora in New York Visits WWII Veterans to Commemorate Victory Day - A ..

9 minutes ago
 UN calls on Taliban to end floggings, executions i ..

UN calls on Taliban to end floggings, executions in Afghanistan

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.