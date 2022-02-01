(@FahadShabbir)

The United Nations denounced on Tuesday Pyongyang's mid-range ballistic missile launch as a violation of the moratorium and UN Security Council resolutions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The United Nations denounced on Tuesday Pyongyang's mid-range ballistic missile launch as a violation of the moratorium and UN Security Council resolutions.

"The Secretary-General condemns the launch of a ballistic missile of possible intermediate-range by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) on 30 January," his deputy spokesman, Farhan Haq, said in a statement.

"This is a breaking of the DPRK's announced moratorium in 2018 on launches of this nature, and a clear violation of Security Council resolutions," he added.