UN Chief Condemns N.Korea Missile Launches, Urges Avoiding Provocative Actions - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "strongly condemns" the recent missile test launches by North Korea and urges Pyongyang to avoid further provocative actions, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarricsaid said on Friday.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the launch of a ballistic missile of intercontinental range by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) (North Korea) as well as the barrage of various missiles over the past two days. The Secretary-General reiterates his calls on the DPRK to immediately desist from taking any further provocative action," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Guterres called on North Korea to fully comply with its international obligations under all relevant UN Security Council resolutions and expressed deep concern over the tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Dujarric said.

The UN chief also urged North Korea to take immediate steps to resume talks over the situation in the region, Dujarric added.

On Thursday morning, North Korea tested a long-range ballistic missile and two short-range ballistic missiles, according to the Yonhap news agency. Pyongyang has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to what it called are provocations by South Korea and the United States. The two countries have recently been conducting massive military exercises, which at times include Japan as well.