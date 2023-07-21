Open Menu

UN Chief Condemns Russian Attacks On Port Facilities In Odesa - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 12:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemns Russian attacks on port facilities in Odesa, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"The secretary-general strongly condemns the Russian attacks against port facilities in Odesa and other Ukrainian Black Sea ports," Dujarric told a briefing.

Guterres recalls that the destruction of civilian infrastructure may constitute a violation of international humanitarian law, the spokesman added.

Early on Tuesday, Russian armed forces carried out a group retaliation strike with high-precision sea-based weapons on facilities where terrorist acts against Russia were being prepared with the use of unmanned boats, as well as the site where those boats were manufactured at a shipyard near Odesa, the Russian defense ministry said. Near Mykolaiv and Odesa, Russian forces also destroyed fuel storage facilities with a total volume of about 70,000 tonnes that provided Ukraine's military with fuel, the ministry said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the night airstrikes on the port facilities in Odesa are retribution for Monday's deadly attack on the Crimean Bridge with the use of underwater vehicles.

The attack killed a woman and a man and wounded their teenage daughter.

The Russian military continued what it said were retribution strikes early on Thursday, targeting production workshops and storage sites of unmanned boats in the Odesa region, according to the ministry.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry also warned that it will regard all ships in the Black Sea that are sailing to Ukrainian ports as potential carriers of military cargoes starting July 20, adding that the countries under whose flags the vessels are sailing will be considered involved in the conflict on Kiev's side.

The announcement came after the UN-mediated Black Sea grain deal expired as Russia refused to extend its participation in the agreement and withdrew guarantees for safe navigation in the area, citing the UN's failure to facilitate Russia's grain and fertilizer exports under the deal.

