UN Chief Condemns Vienna Terrorist Attacks, Following Situation Closely - Spokesperson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 05:30 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned terrorist attacks in the Austrian capital Vienna and is monitoring developments closely, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General is following with utmost concern the still evolving situation in Vienna's city centre where violent attacks in several places have been reported today.

..The Secretary-General strongly condemns these attacks and reaffirms the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and the Government of Austria," the statement said on Monday.

Austria's Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said that several people were killed in the attacks and one of the gunmen remained at large. A local broadcaster reported that four terrorists had been detained on the Graben square near a synagogue in downtown Vienna.

