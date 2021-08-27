UN Chief Confirms P5 Countries To Meet Monday On Situation In Afghanistan
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 12:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres confirmed on Thursday that the P5 group of countries - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States - will hold a meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on August 30.
"These are normal meetings that take place in the context of the work of United Nations," Guterres told reporters.