UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Confirms P5 Countries To Meet Monday On Situation In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 12:30 AM

UN Chief Confirms P5 Countries to Meet Monday on Situation in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres confirmed on Thursday that the P5 group of countries - China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States - will hold a meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on August 30.

"These are normal meetings that take place in the context of the work of United Nations," Guterres told reporters.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Russia China France United Kingdom United States August

Recent Stories

Australian PM thanks UAE for facilitating evacuati ..

Australian PM thanks UAE for facilitating evacuation of Australian citizens from ..

17 minutes ago
 Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, humid weather forecast for Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan plying key role for peace in region, says ..

Pakistan plying key role for peace in region, says Governor Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 UK to Continue Evacuations From Afghanistan Despit ..

UK to Continue Evacuations From Afghanistan Despite Explosions in Kabul - Johnso ..

2 minutes ago
 New Threat of Car Bombing at North Gate of Kabul A ..

New Threat of Car Bombing at North Gate of Kabul Airport - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Core capabilities to be further enhanced for tackl ..

Core capabilities to be further enhanced for tackling full spectrum threat befit ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.