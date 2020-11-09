UN Chief Congratulates Biden, Harris on Election Victory in US - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their election victory in the United States, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The Secretary-General congratulates the American people for a vibrant exercise of democracy in their country's elections last week," Dujarric said. "He congratulates the President-elect and Vice President-elect and reaffirms that the partnership between the United States and the United Nations is an essential pillar of the international cooperation needed to address the dramatic challenges facing the world today.

On November 3, the United States held its presidential and general elections. According to US media reports, Biden won the elections by gaining over 270 electoral votes and has already claimed his victory. President Donald Trump also claimed victory but said there has been a massive election fraud giving Biden the lead and he would contest the results in court.