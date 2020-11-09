UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Congratulates Biden, Harris On Election Victory In US - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 11:25 PM

UN Chief Congratulates Biden, Harris on Election Victory in US - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their election victory in the United States, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their election victory in the United States, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The Secretary-General congratulates the American people for a vibrant exercise of democracy in their country's elections last week," Dujarric said. "He congratulates the President-elect and Vice President-elect and reaffirms that the partnership between the United States and the United Nations is an essential pillar of the international cooperation needed to address the dramatic challenges facing the world today.

"

On November 3, the United States held its presidential and general elections. According to US media reports, Biden won the elections by gaining over 270 electoral votes and has already claimed his victory. President Donald Trump also claimed victory but said there has been a massive election fraud giving Biden the lead and he would contest the results in court.

Related Topics

Election World United Nations Democracy Trump Lead United States November Media Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture holds public webinar to discuss futu ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President of Guine ..

11 minutes ago

Etihad Airways, UAE Football Association announce ..

11 minutes ago

Coalition destroys armed drone fired by Houthis ta ..

26 minutes ago

Kartarpur Corridor opening, a manifestation of com ..

1 minute ago

WHO Adviser Says Course of COVID-19 Crisis Could B ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.