UN Chief Congratulates Biden, Harris on Election Victory in US - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their election victory in the United States, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The Secretary-General congratulates the American people for a vibrant exercise of democracy in their country's elections last week," Dujarric said. "He congratulates the President-elect and Vice President-elect and reaffirms that the partnership between the United States and the United Nations is an essential pillar of the international cooperation needed to address the dramatic challenges facing the world today."

Dijarric said the United Nations chief has not spoken directly to Biden and has not scheduled a time to talk to him yet.

"The secretary-general is always pleased when a woman-leader breaks yet another ceiling," Dujarric said referring to Harris.

When asked to comment on US President Donald Trump's allegations of election fraud, Dujarric responded that the United Nations has full confidence in the US institutions to see the legal process through.

On November 3, the United States held its presidential and general elections. US media outlets projected Biden to be the winner of the presidential election. Biden claimed he is the winner but so has President Donald Trump, who said the election has been stolen from him via a massive election fraud. Trump has contested the election results in court.