UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief Congratulates Biden, Harris On Election Victory In US - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

UN Chief Congratulates Biden, Harris on Election Victory in US - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres congratulated Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their election victory in the United States, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The Secretary-General congratulates the American people for a vibrant exercise of democracy in their country's elections last week," Dujarric said. "He congratulates the President-elect and Vice President-elect and reaffirms that the partnership between the United States and the United Nations is an essential pillar of the international cooperation needed to address the dramatic challenges facing the world today."

Dijarric said the United Nations chief has not spoken directly to Biden and has not scheduled a time to talk to him yet.

"The secretary-general is always pleased when a woman-leader breaks yet another ceiling," Dujarric said referring to Harris.

When asked to comment on US President Donald Trump's allegations of election fraud, Dujarric responded that the United Nations has full confidence in the US institutions to see the legal process through.

On November 3, the United States held its presidential and general elections. US media outlets projected Biden to be the winner of the presidential election. Biden claimed he is the winner but so has President Donald Trump, who said the election has been stolen from him via a massive election fraud. Trump has contested the election results in court.

Related Topics

Election World United Nations Democracy Trump United States November Media From Court

Recent Stories

No accidents reported in Dubai during the Unstable ..

16 minutes ago

SGMB to offer training to government professionals

16 minutes ago

Dubai Culture holds public webinar to discuss futu ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates President of Guine ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways, UAE Football Association announce ..

1 hour ago

Palestine Willing to Pick Up Peace Talks Once Trum ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.