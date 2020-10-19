UN Chief Congratulates Bolivia on Holding of 'Highly Peaceful' Elections - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed the peaceful conduct of the presidential elections in Bolivia and urges all relevant actors to cooperate with the same commitment in addressing challenges the country faces, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

Bolivia held a presidential election on Sunday and the country's interim President Jeanine Anez has already admitted the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party candidate Luis Arce victory in the first round. Exit polls suggest the MAS candidate won more than 50 percent of the vote.

"The Secretary-General congratulates the Bolivian people on the holding of highly participative and peaceful general elections on 18 October," Dujarric said.

"He encourages all political and social leaders to work together with the same commitment to democracy, respect for human rights and national reconciliation in addressing current political, economic, social and health challenges."

The MAS party is aligned with ousted president Evo Morales, who resigned and fled the country under threat after the 2019 presidential election. Moreales' resignation caused a period of domestic political uncertainty.

Arce's rival in the presidential race was the centrist former President Carlos Mesa.