UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Congratulates Erdogan On Re-Election, Hopes To Strengthen Cooperation - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 11:40 PM

UN Chief Congratulates Erdogan on Re-Election, Hopes to Strengthen Cooperation - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election and expressed hope to strengthen the partnership with Ankara, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election and expressed hope to strengthen the partnership with Ankara, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General congratulated President of Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as president of Turkey," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The UN secretary-general looks forward to further strengthening cooperation between the United Nations and Turkey, Dujarric added.

On Sunday, Turkey's Supreme Election Council said that Erdogan won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% of the vote. The final results will be announced on June 1 at the earliest.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Turkey Vote Ankara Tayyip Erdogan June Sunday

Recent Stories

Iron Dome Scores 5,000 Missile Interceptions Since ..

Iron Dome Scores 5,000 Missile Interceptions Since 2011 - Israel Missile Defense ..

10 minutes ago
 ATC hands over 9th May accused to army authorities ..

ATC hands over 9th May accused to army authorities

53 seconds ago
 Rain likely at various parts of country:PMD

Rain likely at various parts of country:PMD

54 seconds ago
 Policy initiatives in place to promote economic gr ..

Policy initiatives in place to promote economic growth: Federal Minister for Fin ..

56 seconds ago
 Brazilian President Calls for Creation of Common C ..

Brazilian President Calls for Creation of Common Currency for South American Tra ..

59 seconds ago
 Canada Natural Resources Minister Says Proposing J ..

Canada Natural Resources Minister Says Proposing Joint Regulation of Offshore Wi ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.