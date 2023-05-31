UN Chief Congratulates Erdogan on Re-Election, Hopes to Strengthen Cooperation - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election and expressed hope to strengthen the partnership with Ankara, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General congratulated President of Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as president of Turkey," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The UN secretary-general looks forward to further strengthening cooperation between the United Nations and Turkey, Dujarric added.

On Sunday, Turkey's Supreme Election Council said that Erdogan won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% of the vote. The final results will be announced on June 1 at the earliest.