UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Congratulates Erdogan On Re-Election, Hopes To Strengthen Cooperation - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2023 | 12:00 AM

UN Chief Congratulates Erdogan on Re-Election, Hopes to Strengthen Cooperation - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election and expressed hope to strengthen the partnership with Ankara, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General congratulated President of Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as president of Turkey," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

The UN secretary-general looks forward to further strengthening cooperation between the United Nations and Turkey, Dujarric added.

On Sunday, Turkey's Supreme Election Council said that Erdogan won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% of the vote. The final results will be announced on June 1 at the earliest.

Related Topics

Election United Nations Turkey Vote Ankara Tayyip Erdogan June Sunday

Recent Stories

Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Pro ..

Putin Promises to Discuss Russian Video Games' Promotion in BRICS Markets

8 minutes ago
 World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Op ..

World 172 Seyboth Wild stuns Medvedev at French Open as Djokovic fallout continu ..

8 minutes ago
 Solar park inaugurated at KPC

Solar park inaugurated at KPC

7 minutes ago
 C.Africa president calls referendum on new constit ..

C.Africa president calls referendum on new constitution

8 minutes ago
 Tongue to make England debut in Ireland Test

Tongue to make England debut in Ireland Test

18 minutes ago
 Morawiecki Revealed as One of Poland's Richest Pol ..

Morawiecki Revealed as One of Poland's Richest Politicians

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.