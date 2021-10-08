UrduPoint.com

UN Chief Congratulates Russian, Filipino Journalists On Receiving Nobel Peace Prize

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 07:38 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday congratulated Maria Ressa, co-founder of the news website Rappler, and Dmitry Muratov, the editor-in-chief of Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper, on receiving the Nobel Peace Prize

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday congratulated Maria Ressa, co-founder of the news website Rappler, and Dmitry Muratov, the editor-in-chief of Russia's Novaya Gazeta newspaper, on receiving the Nobel Peace Prize.

Ressa and Muratov were awarded the prize earlier on Friday "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression."

"Congratulations Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov on your Nobel Peace Prize. This recognition is a reminder that no society can be free without journalists who can investigate wrongdoing and speak truth to power. Press freedom is vital for peace, justice and human rights," Guterres said via Twitter.

Malala Yousafzai, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate who received the award in 2014, also congratulated the journalists.

"Excited to congratulate journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitri Muratov. The Nobel committee rightly recognize their work to protect freedom of expression and promote a free press. We must keep fighting for our right to speak freely, challenge leaders and improve social systems," Yousafzai said via Twitter.

Muratov is the third Russian citizen to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. In 1975, Soviet nuclear physicist Andrei Sakharov was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to promote human rights in the former Soviet Union and for disarmament and cooperation between all nations. In 1990, Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev was awarded the prize for playing a leading role in the changes in East-West relations.

