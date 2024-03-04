UN Chief congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM of Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif after he was sworn-in as Prime Minister of Pakistan, saying he was looking forward to working with him on a number of issues

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif after he was sworn-in as Prime Minister of Pakistan, saying he was looking forward to working with him on a number of issues.

On Sunday, the National Assembly elected Shehbaz Sharif as the Leader of the House by 201 votes, defeating Omar Ayub of the Sunni Ittehad Council.

PM Shehbaz took the oath of his office for a second term at a ceremony held at the President House in Islamabad on Monday.

"We congratulate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the post of Prime Minister of Pakistan and we look forward to continuing cooperation with the country on a wide array of issues," Stephane Dujarric, the UN Chief's spokesperson, said in an email to APP.