Open Menu

UN Chief Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif On Becoming PM Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 10:15 PM

UN Chief congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM of Pakistan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif after he was sworn-in as Prime Minister of Pakistan, saying he was looking forward to working with him on a number of issues

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif after he was sworn-in as Prime Minister of Pakistan, saying he was looking forward to working with him on a number of issues.

On Sunday, the National Assembly elected Shehbaz Sharif as the Leader of the House by 201 votes, defeating Omar Ayub of the Sunni Ittehad Council.

PM Shehbaz took the oath of his office for a second term at a ceremony held at the President House in Islamabad on Monday.

"We congratulate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the post of Prime Minister of Pakistan and we look forward to continuing cooperation with the country on a wide array of issues," Stephane Dujarric, the UN Chief's spokesperson, said in an email to APP.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad National Assembly Prime Minister United Nations Sunday Post

Recent Stories

Govt decides to allow livestock-related activities ..

Govt decides to allow livestock-related activities in Sibi Mela

4 minutes ago
 Chairman RBISE visits matriculation exam centers

Chairman RBISE visits matriculation exam centers

4 minutes ago
 Commemorative Stamps launching ceremony held on Pa ..

Commemorative Stamps launching ceremony held on Pakistan- Belarus diplomatic tie ..

4 minutes ago
 c

C

4 minutes ago
 WAPDA chief for expediting work on Diamer Basha, D ..

WAPDA chief for expediting work on Diamer Basha, Dasu projects

13 minutes ago
 ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats alloc ..

ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation

13 minutes ago
Man killed, 8 injured in collision among four vehi ..

Man killed, 8 injured in collision among four vehicles

8 minutes ago
 PPP issues party ticket to Ex, CM Quddus Bizenjo f ..

PPP issues party ticket to Ex, CM Quddus Bizenjo for Senate election

8 minutes ago
 Crackdown against alms-seekers in ICT: Dozen appre ..

Crackdown against alms-seekers in ICT: Dozen apprehended

8 minutes ago
 Two robbers' gangs busted

Two robbers' gangs busted

8 minutes ago
 Body of young man found in dried rain stream

Body of young man found in dried rain stream

8 minutes ago
 Supreme Court reserves verdict in Z A Bhutto refer ..

Supreme Court reserves verdict in Z A Bhutto reference

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World