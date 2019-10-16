UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Considers US Violating Visa Obligations As Host Country - Russian Mission

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 03:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes the United States violated visa obligations as a host country by denying visas to members of the Russian delegation, Russia's Deputy Envoy to the United Nations Gennady Kuzmin told reporters.

"The Deputy Secretary-General [Under-Secretary-General for Legal Affairs Miguel de Serpa Soares] voiced the position of the Secretary-General and he fully shares our position," Kuzmin said on Tuesday. "[Soares] in his statement shared our position that the host country violated its obligations by not issuing visas to our diplomats."

Kuzmin said United States representatives explained that some foreign diplomats did not receive US visas as a result of national security concerns.

