UN Chief Decides To Suspend Rotation Of Peacekeepers Until June 30 - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 11:40 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has decided to freeze the rotation and deployment of peacekeeping personnel until June 30 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"In order to mitigate the risk of transmission of COVID-19, the Secretary-General has suspended the rotation and deployment of uniformed personnel, individual officer and formed police and military units until June 30," Dujarric said.

He spokesperson pointed out that the UN peacekeepers continue to work full-time to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus and the priority of the United Nations is to ensure a COVID-19-free status of incoming personnel.

The United Nations may consider few limited exceptions to the new measure in order to continue implementing the peacekeeping mandate, but only on the basis of preventing the spread of the virus, Dujarric said.

