Open Menu

UN Chief Decries Israeli Strikes On Qatar As 'flagrant Violation' Of Its Sovereignty

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 09:50 PM

UN chief decries Israeli strikes on Qatar as 'flagrant violation' of its sovereignty

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned Israel’s strikes on Qatar as a “flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity" of the Persian Gulf country.

"We are just learning about the Israeli attacks in Qatar, a country that has been playing a very positive role to achieve a ceasefire and release of all hostages," Guterres said during a news conference on the launch of his report on global military spending.

The UN chief condemned "this flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar," and urged all sides to "work towards achieving a permanent ceasefire, not destroying."

On Tuesday, Israel launched an airstrike on senior Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital Doha, a move seen as a fresh blow to efforts for a Gaza ceasefire deal.

Recent Stories

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in ea ..

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026

34 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first aga ..

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan elects to bat first against Hong Kong in opener match

2 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early ..

Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026

34 minutes ago
 Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works ..

Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026

34 minutes ago
 SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance ..

SECP convenes first meeting of Sustainable Finance Advisory Group for Capital Ma ..

37 minutes ago
 BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

5 hours ago
Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 ..

Bank Foreign Currency Exchange Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

37 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more p ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 476 more points

37 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against US Dollar

37 minutes ago
 China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fish ..

China, Pakistan firms ink deal of $12M JV for fishmeal plant

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix ..

Pakistan targets 60% renewable energy in power mix by 2030: Awais Leghari

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties w ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan to strengthen economic ties with $1 billion trade target

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World