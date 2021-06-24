UN Chief 'Deeply Alarmed' By Deadly Airstrike on Tigray Market - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply alarmed by the reports of an airstrike in Ethiopia's Tigray region that killed dozens of civilians, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is deeply alarmed by the reports of an airstrike in Ethiopia's Tigray region that killed dozens of civilians, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, over 80 civilians have reportedly been killed by the airstrike targeting a market in the region's Togoga village.

"The Secretary-General is deeply alarmed by the reports of civilian casualties on this airstrike, which reportedly took place yesterday in Togoga," Dujarric said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the United Nations has requested to assess the situation and provide assistance, but so far, it has not been able to receive access to the area, Dujarric said.

The United Nations calls on all parties engaged in fighting in Tigray to do their utmost to protect civilians, end all hostilities and provide greater access for humanitarian workers, the spokesman said.

"Frankly, from what we've seen, things are not going in the right direction, to say the least," Dujarric added.