UN Chief 'deeply Alarmed' By Escalation Of Israel-Hamas Conflict

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 11:21 PM

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The United Nations chief said on Tuesday he was "deeply alarmed by the intensification of the conflict between Israel and Hamas" as fierce fighting raged in Gaza.

The escalation includes "ground operations by the Israel Defense Forces accompanied by intense air strikes and the continued rocket fire towards Israel from Gaza," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

"Civilians have borne the brunt of the current fighting from the outset," he said.

"I condemn the killing of civilians in Gaza and I am dismayed by reports that two-thirds of those who have been killed are women and children."

Guterres also underlined his fears "about the risk of a dangerous escalation beyond Gaza."

