UN chief ‘deeply alarmed’ following Israeli airstrikes on Iran, urges de-escalation

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday called for an immediate halt to all escalatory actions in the middle East, following overnight attacks by Israel on targets in Iran.

The UN chief is “deeply alarmed” by the continued escalation in military actions across the region, his Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, said in a statement.

“All acts of escalation are condemnable and must stop,” the statement read.

The Secretary-General reiterated his urgent appeal to all parties to cease all military actions, including in Gaza and Lebanon, and to exert maximum efforts to prevent an all-out regional war.

He also called for a return to diplomacy.

According to media reports, explosions were heard in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, at around 2:15 AM local time, followed by an announcement by the Israeli military that it had carried out strikes on military targets in the country.

The strikes reportedly ended about four hours later. The Iranian military said four of its soldiers were killed in the strikes overnight.