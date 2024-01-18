Open Menu

UN Chief 'deeply Concerned' Over Iran's Missile Attack On Pakistan, Urges Restraint: Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 18, 2024 | 12:40 AM

UITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" over Iran's missile attack inside Pakistan's territory and strongly calls for restraint and avoidance of further escalation amid increasing tensions between the two neighbouring countries, his spokesperson said Wednesday.

Responding to questions at the regular noon briefing at UN Headquarters in New York, Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the UN chief, who is in Davos, Switzerland, calls for respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

"One of the bedrocks of the principles of this organization is the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states," the spokesperson said.

Noting that the Iranian attack had killed two children and injured three others, the spokesperson said, "He (secretary-general) appeals in the strongest possible terms for restraint and avoidance of any further escalation.

'

Asked by APP correspondent whether the secretary-general had, in the wake of Iran's unprovoked attack, contacted leaders of the Pakistani and Iranian delegations who are present in Davos, the spokesperson said the meeting was not possible. The UN chief, he added, remains in close touch with all parties.

Pakistan has condemned the attack and warned Iran of “serious consequences.”

A Foreign Office statement described the airstrike as an “unprovoked violation of its airspace by Iran … inside Pakistani territory.”

“It is even more concerning that this illegal act has taken place despite the existence of several channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran,” the statement said.

On Wednesday, Pakistan recalled its ambassador from Iran and suspended all Iranian high-level visits.

APP/ift

