UN Chief 'deeply Concerned' Over Israel's Legislation To Ban UN Agency For Palestinian Refugees

Muhammad Irfan Published October 29, 2024 | 07:26 PM

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed serious concern Monday night over bills passed by Israel's parliament banning a key UN relief agency from operating in Occupied Palestinian Territory.

"I am deeply concerned by the adoption today by the Knesset of Israel of two laws concerning the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which, if implemented, would likely prevent UNRWA from continuing its essential work in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, as mandated by the UN General Assembly," the UN chief said in a statement.

The statement came after the Israeli Parliament passed a bill Monday that would ban the main UN agency aiding Palestinians from operating in the country. The vote saw 92 out of 120 Knesset members in favour, with 10 opposed.

A separate bill, which was approved by lawmakers in a 87-9 vote, mandates that Israel cut all ties with UNRWA, barring any cooperation or privileges the agency previously held.

The legislation will take effect in 90 days.

"UNRWA is the principal means by which essential assistance is supplied to Palestine refugees in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

There is no alternative to UNRWA," the secretary-general said.

He warned that the implementation of the laws "could have devastating consequences" for refugees in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which is "unacceptable."

"I call on Israel to act consistently with its obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and its other obligations under international law, including under international humanitarian law and those concerning privileges and immunities of the United Nations. National legislation cannot alter those obligations," he added.

Stressing that the implementation of these laws would be "detrimental" for the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and for peace and security in the region as a whole, he reiterated that UNRWA is "indispensable."

"I am bringing this matter to the attention of the UN General Assembly and will keep the Assembly closely informed as the situation develops," he said.

In Washington, the US State Department said that the Biden administration is "deeply concerned" that two bills passed by the Israeli Knesset will exacerbate the already dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza and harm Palestinians in East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

