UN Chief 'Deeply Concerned' Over North Korea's New Policy On Nuclear Forces - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2022 | 10:22 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" by North Korea's newly adopted policy on nuclear forces, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday

On Wednesday, North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly adopted a decree on Nuclear Weapons Policy that legitimizes the possession of nuclear weapons by the country's leader who solely has the right to make any decision concerning the use of the nuclear arsenal.

During the session, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un said no sanctions will make Pyongyang give up its nuclear weapons.

"We've definitely seen those reports," Dujarric said referring to information about North Korea adopting the Nuclear Weapons Policy decree. "The secretary general is deeply concerned by the adoption of the law on DPRK's (North Korea's) policy on nuke forces."

