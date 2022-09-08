UN Chief 'Deeply Saddened' at Passing of Queen Elizabeth II - Spokesman

The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is deeply saddened over the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres is deeply saddened over the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Thursday.

"I am deeply saddened at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

I extend my sincere condolences to her bereaved family, the Government and people of the United Kingdom of Great Britain, and Northern Ireland, and the wider Commonwealth of Nations," the statement said.