UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Chief 'Deeply Saddened' Over Ukrainian Airline Plane Crash In Iran - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

UN Chief 'Deeply Saddened' Over Ukrainian Airline Plane Crash in Iran - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep sadness over the fatal crash of a Boeing 737-800 jet in Iran, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport in the early Wednesday hours, claiming the lives of all 167 passengers.

"The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the crash of a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran today," Dujarric said. "He expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the governments of all the countries whose nationals lost their lives in this tragedy.

"

Most of those killed are believed to be Iranians and Canadians who could have had dual citizenship. Earlier reports said that 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Brits, three Germans and two Ukrainian passengers were aboard.

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) said earlier on Wednesday it does not plan to transfer flight data recorders of the Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) crashed Boeing 737-800 to the United States.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Iran Tehran Brits United States Citizenship All From Airport Sad

Recent Stories

UN Chief Welcomes Leaders Walking Back from Confli ..

26 seconds ago

Sale of loose milk to be banned from 2022: Punjab ..

27 seconds ago

Sheesha center raided in Rawat area Rawalpindi

28 seconds ago

Energy Ministry directed to devise plan for overco ..

30 seconds ago

Ukraine's Civil Aviation Authority Bans Flights Th ..

31 seconds ago

US President Trump Approval Remains 'Largely Negat ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.