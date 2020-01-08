UN Chief 'Deeply Saddened' Over Ukrainian Airline Plane Crash in Iran - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep sadness over the fatal crash of a Boeing 737-800 jet in Iran, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport in the early Wednesday hours, claiming the lives of all 167 passengers.

"The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the crash of a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran today," Dujarric said. "He expresses his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to the governments of all the countries whose nationals lost their lives in this tragedy.

"

Most of those killed are believed to be Iranians and Canadians who could have had dual citizenship. Earlier reports said that 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Brits, three Germans and two Ukrainian passengers were aboard.

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) said earlier on Wednesday it does not plan to transfer flight data recorders of the Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) crashed Boeing 737-800 to the United States.