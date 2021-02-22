UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Demands Immediate Halt To Myanmar 'repression'

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 02:04 PM

UN chief Antonio Guterres on Monday spoke out against the "brutal force" used by those behind Myanmar's coup and urged the military to immediately halt the repression and release prisoners

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :UN chief Antonio Guterres on Monday spoke out against the "brutal force" used by those behind Myanmar's coup and urged the military to immediately halt the repression and release prisoners.

"Today, I call on the Myanmar military to stop the repression immediately. Release the prisoners. End the violence. Respect human rights, and the will of the people expressed in recent elections," Guterres told the UN Human Rights Council in a pre-recorded video message.

