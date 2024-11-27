UN Chief Deplores Violence In Ongoing Opposition Protests In Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2024 | 12:20 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Tuesday deplored the violence in the ongoing opposition protests in Pakistan, and called for calm and restraint on all sides.
"The Secretary-General continues to closely follow the situation in Pakistan, including reports on the ongoing protests and the deployment of the military," His Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq said in a statement.
"He (UN chief) calls for calm and restraint on all sides and deplores any violence," it said.
According to media reports, five security personnel have been killed during the protests which began on Sunday.
"At the same time," the statement added, "the Secretary-General calls for the authorities to uphold the right to freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly".
APP/ift
