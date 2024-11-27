Open Menu

UN Chief Deplores Violence In Ongoing Opposition Protests In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2024 | 12:20 AM

UN chief deplores violence in ongoing opposition protests in Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Tuesday deplored the violence in the ongoing opposition protests in Pakistan, and called for calm and restraint on all sides.

"The Secretary-General continues to closely follow the situation in Pakistan, including reports on the ongoing protests and the deployment of the military," His Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Aziz Haq said in a statement.

"He (UN chief) calls for calm and restraint on all sides and deplores any violence," it said.

According to media reports, five security personnel have been killed during the protests which began on Sunday.

"At the same time," the statement added, "the Secretary-General calls for the authorities to uphold the right to freedom of expression and the right to peaceful assembly".

APP/ift

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan United Nations Same Sunday Media All Opposition

Recent Stories

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

19 minutes ago
 Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

19 minutes ago
 West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

20 minutes ago
 Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead o ..

Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip

20 minutes ago
 Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets

Trump tariff vow drives choppy day for markets

20 minutes ago
 PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Ad ..

PTI founder to be released from jail by courts: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..

20 minutes ago
Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media perso ..

Azma Bukhari condemns violence against media persons by PTI extremists

20 minutes ago
 ‘Fight till last ball,’ Imran Khan urges PTI w ..

‘Fight till last ball,’ Imran Khan urges PTI workers to continue their strug ..

1 hour ago
 Schools in Islamabad,Rawalpindi to remain closed o ..

Schools in Islamabad,Rawalpindi to remain closed on Wednesday

1 hour ago
 The Punjab University (PU) associate degree exams ..

The Punjab University (PU) associate degree exams postponed

1 hour ago
 Business community delegation meets Punjab Governo ..

Business community delegation meets Punjab Governor

1 hour ago
 LDA seals 174 properties over fee default

LDA seals 174 properties over fee default

1 hour ago

More Stories From World