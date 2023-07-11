UN Chief Disappointed Over UNSC Failure to Extend Syria Cross-Border Mechanism - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is disappointed that the Security Council members could not agree to authorize an extension for the cross-border mechanism in Syria, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is disappointed that the Security Council members could not agree to authorize an extension for the cross-border mechanism in Syria, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General is disappointed that the Security Council was not able to reach agreement today on extending the authorization of United Nations cross-border relief operations in Syria," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UN Security Council did not adopt either of the two draft resolutions on the cross-border mechanism for relief operations in Syria, which expired on July 10.