Open Menu

UN Chief Disappointed Over UNSC Failure To Extend Syria Cross-Border Mechanism - Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published July 11, 2023 | 10:06 PM

UN Chief Disappointed Over UNSC Failure to Extend Syria Cross-Border Mechanism - Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is disappointed that the Security Council members could not agree to authorize an extension for the cross-border mechanism in Syria, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is disappointed that the Security Council members could not agree to authorize an extension for the cross-border mechanism in Syria, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary-General is disappointed that the Security Council was not able to reach agreement today on extending the authorization of United Nations cross-border relief operations in Syria," Dujarric said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UN Security Council did not adopt either of the two draft resolutions on the cross-border mechanism for relief operations in Syria, which expired on July 10.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria July Agreement

Recent Stories

Need stressed to protect roads from wear and tear

Need stressed to protect roads from wear and tear

1 minute ago
 UAE leaders extend condolences to President of Pak ..

UAE leaders extend condolences to President of Pakistan over floods victims

23 minutes ago
 Circumstances When NATO Might Have to Use Nuclear ..

Circumstances When NATO Might Have to Use Nuclear Weapons 'Extremely Remote' - S ..

1 minute ago
 World Growth Seen at 3% Over Next 5 Years, Weakest ..

World Growth Seen at 3% Over Next 5 Years, Weakest in Decades - IMF's Georgieva

1 minute ago
 Biden, Xi to Hold Talks at Some Point in Months Ah ..

Biden, Xi to Hold Talks at Some Point in Months Ahead - Blinken

12 minutes ago
 NATO to Strengthen Europe's Air Defense Against Dr ..

NATO to Strengthen Europe's Air Defense Against Drones, Hypersonic Missiles - Co ..

12 minutes ago
Lawmakers Urge US to Advise Business on Risks of W ..

Lawmakers Urge US to Advise Business on Risks of Working With Russia

12 minutes ago
 World must stand united against hatred, discrimina ..

World must stand united against hatred, discrimination, intolerance: Bilawal

12 minutes ago
 Taiwan Spots 34 Chinese Aircraft Off Island's Sout ..

Taiwan Spots 34 Chinese Aircraft Off Island's Southeast Coast - Defense Ministry

12 minutes ago
 Bank of America to Pay Over $200 Million For Illeg ..

Bank of America to Pay Over $200 Million For Illegal Practices, Undermining Cust ..

28 minutes ago
 Ali Al Nuaimi highlights youth&#039;s role in shap ..

Ali Al Nuaimi highlights youth&#039;s role in shaping the future

53 minutes ago
 US to Host NATO Summit in 2024, Netherlands to Hos ..

US to Host NATO Summit in 2024, Netherlands to Host Summit in 2025 - Alliance

1 hour ago

More Stories From World