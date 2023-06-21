UN Chief Discusses Situation in Ukraine With French President Macron - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with French President Emmanuel Macron and discussed the situation in Ukraine, among other issues, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday.

"The Secretary-General met with H.E. Mr. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic ...

They also discussed the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Sahel, as well as the crisis in Sudan and its regional implications.," Dujarric said in a statement.

The two officials also discussed economic-related issues, including debt relief, access to liquidity and international financial reforms, the statement added.

Macron has been trying to offer France as a mediator in the Ukraine conflict. However, Russia said earlier in June that it does not view France as a neutral party in the conflict in Ukraine and will not accept its mediation.