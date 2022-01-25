UN Chief Discusses Ukraine Crisis With Russian, Ukrainian Envoys - Spokesman
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 11:00 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) UN chief Antonio Guterres has discussed the Ukraine crisis with the Russian and Ukrainian permanent representatives, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.
"He's had conversations with a number of (permanent representatives) on the situation, yes," Dujarric told a press briefing, when asked whether Guterres had met with the Russian or the Ukrainian ambassadors to the United Nations.