UN Chief Discusses Ukraine Crisis With Russian, Ukrainian Envoys - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) UN chief Antonio Guterres has discussed the Ukraine crisis with the Russian and Ukrainian permanent representatives, spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"He's had conversations with a number of (permanent representatives) on the situation, yes," Dujarric told a press briefing, when asked whether Guterres had met with the Russian or the Ukrainian ambassadors to the United Nations.