UN Chief Discusses With Ukraine Prime Minister Stepping Up UN Humanitarian Aid - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 29, 2022 | 10:04 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has discussed with Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal boosting humanitarian assistance to the country, United Nations deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Friday.

"The Secretary General met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal and they discussed the stepping up of UN humanitarian support to Ukraine," Haq said during a press briefing.

Haq also noted that Guterres left Kiev earlier on Friday.

