UN Chief Discusses Yemen War With Yemeni Prime Minister, Iran's Zarif - Spokesman

Tue 02nd March 2021 | 12:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday held separate phone conversations on the conflict in Yemen with the country's Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalek Saeed and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"I can say that the Secretary-General is continuing his active contacts to support the UN political process to stop the conflict in Yemen," Dujarric said. "To that end, he had separate phone calls this morning with Maeen Abdulmalek Saeed, the Prime Minister of Yemen, and Javad Zarif, the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

