UN Chief 'Distressed' By Yet Another Police Shooting Of Black Man In US - Spokesman

4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 11:00 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was distressed to learn about another killing of unarmed Black man Daunte Wright by a police officer in the US state of Minnesota, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Friday.

Wright was shot dead during a traffic stop on Sunday by the police officer, who claims to have accidentally drawn and discharged a handgun instead of a taser.

"[The Secretary-Genera] is, obviously, following the news and, I think, like everyone, we've been very much distressed by yet other examples of young Black man being killed by the police," Dujarric said.

Guterres stressed that all cases of such police violence across the globe must be investigated, while police forces need to receive adequate human rights training to do their job properly, the spokesman said.

Dujarric also pointed out that those who are demonstrating and expressing their anger over Wright's killing need to be allowed to do so peacefully.

